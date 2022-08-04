Motorola Razr 2022 Debut May Happen The Day After Samsung Unpacked
Before Samsung became the smartphone king — and even before there were smartphones — Motorola was one of the titans of the mobile phone market alongside Nokia, HTC, and Sony Ericsson. Just like its peers, the company has seen better days and its brand, which is now owned by Lenovo, is in danger of fading into obscurity. Motorola had its big comeback with the revival of the iconic Razr clamshell as a foldable phone, but after one and a half models, that is also getting long in the tooth. That's why there has been a great deal of interest in the Razr 2022, which should have launched a few days ago. It seems Motorola now has a new date for that event based on a teaser image, but it may be tempting fate by putting the debut too close to Samsung's own grand foldables announcement.
The Motorola Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro (aka, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra) were set to take the stage on Tuesday, August 2. At the last minute, however, Motorola inexplicably pulled the plug and has yet to explain why. There have been rumors swirling, of course, that the real reason might have political undertones. Whatever the catalyst may have been, it probably was a critical one to risk missing an opportunity. Both the Motorola Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro have been teased as heavy-hitters capable of standing up to this year's best competitors, at least on paper. Fortunately, Motorola isn't waiting too long to get the ball rolling, but the new date it has seemingly picked will also leave many people scratching their heads in confusion.
Motorola may be unfazed by Samsung Unpacked
Based on a new teaser published on the Chinese social media website Weibo and first spied by GSM Arena, Motorola's event has likely been rescheduled for August 11 at around 2 PM local time, with sales potentially starting immediately after the event. Assuming that proves to be the case, this would put the event barely 24 hours after Samsung's Unpacked on August 10, where it will be announcing, among other things, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. It seems that right from the get-go, Motorola wants to pit its Razr 2022 against Samsung's equivalent foldable clamshell.
The Motorola Razr 2022 might have what it takes to stand tall against the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Unlike the previous model, it is expected to feature a premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 50MP main camera. Its large 3-inch cover display already puts it ahead of the game, and its flatter fold makes it look better than the competition. The first foldable Razr was also more affordable, but it remains to be seen if that remains the same with all the hardware upgrades.
The Moto X30 Pro/Edge 30 Ultra is equally interesting. In addition to flagship specs, its claim to fame will be the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 camera on its back. Although Xiaomi and Sony beat it to the punch, this phone will reveal whether Samsung can do a 200MP sensor better. Unfortunately, the Moto X30 Pro might be available in China only, though it could eventually launch in global markets as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.