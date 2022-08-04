Motorola Razr 2022 Debut May Happen The Day After Samsung Unpacked

Before Samsung became the smartphone king — and even before there were smartphones — Motorola was one of the titans of the mobile phone market alongside Nokia, HTC, and Sony Ericsson. Just like its peers, the company has seen better days and its brand, which is now owned by Lenovo, is in danger of fading into obscurity. Motorola had its big comeback with the revival of the iconic Razr clamshell as a foldable phone, but after one and a half models, that is also getting long in the tooth. That's why there has been a great deal of interest in the Razr 2022, which should have launched a few days ago. It seems Motorola now has a new date for that event based on a teaser image, but it may be tempting fate by putting the debut too close to Samsung's own grand foldables announcement.

The Motorola Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro (aka, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra) were set to take the stage on Tuesday, August 2. At the last minute, however, Motorola inexplicably pulled the plug and has yet to explain why. There have been rumors swirling, of course, that the real reason might have political undertones. Whatever the catalyst may have been, it probably was a critical one to risk missing an opportunity. Both the Motorola Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro have been teased as heavy-hitters capable of standing up to this year's best competitors, at least on paper. Fortunately, Motorola isn't waiting too long to get the ball rolling, but the new date it has seemingly picked will also leave many people scratching their heads in confusion.