Motorola Cancels Its Most Important Phone Launch Of 2022 At The Last Moment

Less than two weeks ago, Motorola confirmed the dates for what would be the company's most important launch event for 2022. Motorola confirmed that it planned to introduce the Motorola RAZR (2022) — its next-generation foldable smartphone — at an event on August 2, 2022. Despite this event being limited to China, there was considerable global interest surrounding it. This was because the Motorola RAZR (2022) would have marked the return of Motorola to the foldables space after a nearly two-year hiatus.

Motorola's decision to announce the Motorola RAZR (2022) on August 2 made sense, given that Samsung had, by then, already announced the dates for its August 2022 "Unpacked" event. For those unaware, Samsung's upcoming event is largely expected to center around the company's next generation of foldable smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Motorola, it seemed, wanted to steal some thunder from Samsung and beat them to launch the first major foldable smartphone for 2022.

Had things gone according to plan, by now you might have been reading detailed specifications and features of the Motorola RAZR (2022). But instead, just hours before the Motorola launch event was supposed to take place, the company abruptly canceled the event. The announcement of cancelation came from Chen Jin, a senior Lenovo executive also responsible for Motorola's business in China.