Motorola Has A RAZR-Sharp Plan To Spoil Samsung's 2022 Foldable Phone Launch

On Friday, July 22, 2022, the official Weibo handle of Motorola China confirmed that they would hold a launch event for the Moto RAZR on August 2. From the translated text from the invite, it seems Motorola will use the venue to launch two flagship-grade devices — one of them being the Motorola RAZR (2022). Motorola seems to have carefully chosen August 2 as the launch date for a phone that will almost certainly compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung has already confirmed that it will announce the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its August 2022 Unpacked event scheduled for August 10. This means that the Moto RAZR (2022) will launch eight days before the world officially witnesses the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. It almost seems as if Motorola was waiting for Samsung to announce the launch dates for its next-generation foldables so that they could beat them to the launch.

While it's one thing to try and steal Samsung's thunder, it will be an entirely different ball game if Motorola wants to challenge Samsung's absolute domination in the foldables space. The Korean company accounts for most of the sales of foldable smartphones — and no other smartphone brand has even come close to challenging Samsung when it comes to foldables phones.

What is undeniable, however, is the fact that Motorola has had enough time to go back to the drawing board to create a much better RAZR product this time around. In fact, if we are to go by leaked specifications of the Motorola RAZR (2022), the device — at least on paper — has what it takes to take the fight to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.