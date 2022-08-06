Why You Won't See Christian Bale Driving A Ferrari

Christian Bale might be up against Ferrari in "Ford v Ferrari," but that's not why you won't see him riding a car bearing the iconic prancing horse. From driving a Lamborghini Murcielago as Bruce Wayne in "The Dark Knight," to racing the legendary Ford GT40 as pro driver Ken Miles in "Ford v Ferrari," Bale is no stranger to being behind the wheel of some titillating vehicles. As Miles, Bale pushed the GT40 so hard that he outpaced Ferrari's iconic 330 P4 at Le Mans, even earning a hats-off moment from old-man Enzo after the race. Given his convincing portrayal, some might assume Bale wouldn't go anywhere near Ferraris after such a glorious display of victory.

In reality, however, the English actor is rarely seen in any exotic sports car at all, let alone a Ferrari. While Ferrari is known to rub celebrities like Jay Leno the wrong way, the fact that Bale doesn't drive one has nothing to do with the Italian automaker. Instead of his character's Ford GT40, Bale has been regularly spotted driving around in something a lot more inconspicuous: an aging Toyota truck. As seen in a YouTube video, the Academy Award-winner's ride of choice is a 2003 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck. Bale reportedly drives a BMW 3 series as well, but his TRD PreRunner V6 Tacoma is somewhat of a collector's item, according to MotorBiscuit. The thing is, the truck's notoriety as a collectible isn't exactly why Bale ended up in a Tacoma for so long.