Why You Need To Stop Using Instant Apps On Your Android Phone

Did you know it's possible to use Android apps on your smartphone without actually installing them? Google calls them instant apps, a neat innovation originally introduced at Google I/O in 2016.

Now referred to as "Google Play Instant" (via Android Developers), instant apps conveniently show content within the app's native environment without a full install, via Google sort of "streaming" its user interface and content to your device. You'll most often see a prompt to use an instant app when you're searching for content or shopping through Google search. Instead of reading that content in the website's standard native view, Google will offer to take you directly into the app and show it there, almost as slick as if you'd fully downloaded it. For those who prefer to use apps over mobile websites, it can seem like a dream come true.

So why exactly do people want to use instant apps? For starters, it's a great way to preview how an app works before deciding to install it yourself. It can be especially useful for quickly checking out at an online store that you don't frequent often enough to install an app for — all with a more streamlined user interface. It also supports a limited number of games. Imagine being able to take a stab at a word puzzle your friend shared with you without having to go through the hassle of finding and installing it.