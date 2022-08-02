VR Made This Complex Surgery Possible

A team of doctors collaborating across continents leveraged virtual reality tech to perform a risky surgery that successfully separated conjoined twins who had a fused brain, a condition scientifically described as a craniopagus. The three-year-old twins Bernardo and Arthur are the oldest pair with a common skull to undergo the separation procedure.

Ahead of the complex surgery, a group of surgeons practiced for it in a virtual reality operation room setup while seated in different countries. CT and MRI scans of the twins were used as the test bed during the VR training and trial phase that lasted for months before the final surgery. In the words of lead surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani, it was the first time that experts from different countries connected with each other while wearing virtual reality headsets to collaborate and practice a surgical endeavor.

The twins had already undergone seven surgeries, but it was the final operation lasting 27 hours that achieved the objective. The monumental surgical effort involved a team of roughly 100 medical experts, while directions for the surgery were relayed from the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to the team working on the ground in Rio de Janeiro.