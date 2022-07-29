Survey: 58% Said There's No Way They Would Consider Taking A Commercial SpaceX Flight

Commercial space flight, wherein private citizens can purchase their own tickets to outer space, for example, to an orbital resort or a lunar shopping center, was once an element of science fiction, largely driven by the zeitgeist of the 1969 NASA Moon Landing. Since then, companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin have been bankrolled by billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, respectively, with the goal of turning the aforementioned dream into reality (though at a pretty steep cost).

According to a Pew Research survey conducted in June 2018, about 58% of Americans said they would not to want to travel to outer space in any capacity, even just to an orbital station relatively close to Earth. And that sentiment doesn't change whether it's with NASA, SpaceX, or Blue Origin. It's important to note that the Pew Research survey mentioned earlier splits its data between demographics, showing a much stronger preference among Millennials to want to travel to space (about 63%) vs. Gen X (39%) vs. the Boomer generation (29%). One possible interpretation of their data is that people are less likely to feel physically capable of withstanding the physically brutal environment of space as they age.

That said, when surveyed, 620 participants across the United States expressed view about whether they were willing to travel into Earth's orbit while riding a SpaceX rocket such as the Falcon 9. Without specific demographic data, there's a margin of error for discrepancy. However, what we discovered is that the sentiment doesn't change too much.