The Most Astonishing Features Of David Beckham's Luxury Superyacht Charter

Celebrity couple, David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly spending their summer days cruising the Mediterranean on a €1.6 million chartered yacht called the Madsummer, according to the Daily Mail. They are joined by their children and some friends who are vacationing aboard. However, their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz were not present during the family holiday.

Since they have been onboard, the upscale yacht has been a hotspot for celebrity sightings. Famous friends like Gigi Hadid have been spotted boarding the luxurious yacht. According to Vogue, the supermodel is a close friend of Brooklyn's wife, Nicola who he married in April of this year.

The couple has shared photos of their sea-loving summer adventures on board the vessel with their fans on social media. Since their vacation began, they have been pictured doing everything from riding jet skis to collecting sea urchins in Croatia, to lounging on Madsummer's deck.