The 1998 Game Controller That Tried To Replace Your Mouse

ThrustMaster (TM) has been kicking out video game controllers since 1990. Whether you're a hardcore flight simmer or just a weekend space jockey zipping around the galaxy fragging TIE Fighters, a hands-on throttle-and-stick from TM is the kit you want on your desk. It also makes some crazy good, and expensive, racing wheels that usually take the checkered flag in most "best of" lists.

While en route to becoming one of the best in the biz, though, the mighty peripheral maker has dropped a few clunkers along the way, none more clunky than ... the FragMaster.

So let's get behind the wheel of our DeLorean time machine, hit 88 mph, and jump back to 1998, a year awed by all things "Titanic." We also saw Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell) leave the Spice Girls mid-tour, got introduced to Viagra's little blue pill, and watched as "Seinfeld's" nine-year "show about nothing" ended up behind bars. And we all got our first glimpse of Jar Jar Binks in the first trailer for "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace."

It was also the year ThrustMaster released a wacky device for a retail price of $70, meant to replace the mouse and keyboard so first-person shooter (FPS) fans could frag their way to glory.

In a form that looked more like a television antenna than a gaming device, the two-handed FragMaster controller came with comfortable ergonomic grips that allowed gamers to play Quake, Duke Nukem 3D, Unreal, and other FPS' games for an extended period. The jargon on the box even said, "You won't need cheat codes with one of these."