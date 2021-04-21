Thrustmaster Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition set for F1 2020

There’s a gaming controller in the mix this week made by Thrustmaster that’ll make all your other gaming steering wheels look pathetic by comparison. This is the Thrustmaster Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition, and it’s absurdly detailed. This game works with the game F1 2020 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, right out the box – including the wheel’s own built-in display. It’ll work with more games in the future, too.

This game works with the Thrustmaster TM Connect Web platform to connect this wheel’s in-wheel screen to the game. The screen is a 4.3-inch / 109mm interactive panel with 21 LED lights. This display allows the user to display up to 69 “items of information”, “with different designs for the type of game being played or car being driven.” The wheel also works with 15 LEDs for engine speed and 6 LEDs for marshal flags.

The wheel has a 100% carbon fiber faceplate, textured rubber grips, and “perfectly-balanced Force Feedback and enhanced racing control.” The wheel works with 11 physical action buttons (and up to 25 buttons in total) with “a firm feel, to avoid inadvertent activation.”

Around the edge you’ll find 100% aluminum paddle shifters. They’re working with both push/pull and magnetic tech with “unlimited lifespan.” There’ll also be 2 alternative, customizable analog paddle shifters (sold separately.)

There’ll be a Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition box available with the following items:

1 x Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition steering wheel

1 x magnetic paddle shifters + 4 x attachment screws

1 x “Welcome to the Thrustmaster Club” flyer

1 x USB-C cable (15.8” / 400 mm)

1 x Allen key

1 x quick start guide

1 x warranty information flyer

If you’re looking for this accessory, you’ll find it available first on April 20, 2021 in Europe. It’ll then be available in APAC on May 18, then it’ll have commercial availability in the rest of the world on August 26, 2021. The price of this wheel on its own is approximately $350 USD. Add-on T-Chrono Paddles will be available for approximately $70 USD. They just keep ramping up and up and up!