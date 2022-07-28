Today's Wordle Answer #405 - July 29, 2022 Solution And Hints

On average, 231 Wordle players figured out today's puzzle in 3.8 tries, according to the New York Times' WordleBot tool. That means it's another good medium on the difficulty scale. Still, like we always say, it's easy to fail if you only get six guesses, and we don't want that now, do we? So to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle (#405 – July 29, 2022), we come bearing hints to nudge you towards the answer. Also, you can just skip down to the next section if you want to see the full answer right away.

Today's word has two vowels and is commonly used in daily life. The first letter is "U" and the second vowel, "E," is in the fourth position. It's what would describe your mood if someone annoyed or disappointed you. It's also what the state of your stomach would be after you down some burritos in a frenzy. Today's word would also be your reaction if you ended up not getting today's answer (which won't happen because you're reading this article). As a final hint, today's word is both a verb and a noun, and it can also be an adjective.