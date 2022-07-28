Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Finally Gets A Release Date

After much speculation, we finally know the full contents of the second wave of Nintendo's "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" Booster Course Pass. Nintendo announced the Booster Course Pass earlier this year, promising to deliver 48 remastered and all-new tracks for fans to enjoy — but it didn't launch these tracks all at the same time. Instead, Nintendo adopted a staggered release approach, meaning that it split the courses into six waves. Paying upfront for the DLC grants you access to all of them, so whether you've already paid for it or are planning to do so now, you'll be able to enjoy these new tracks starting from August 4, 2022.

When Nintendo revealed the idea for the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" DLC, the response from the fanbase was a little mixed — after all, many were hoping for a "Mario Kart 9" instead. A true Nintendo Switch (and previously Wii U, and even before that — most of Nintendo's other consoles) staple, "Mario Kart" is certainly nothing less than a fan favorite, but this iteration of the game has been around for years, having been released in 2014. However, instead of making a perhaps not-so-impressive game from scratch for the same console, Nintendo opted to instead refresh the current title with many new tracks.

The Booster Course Pass can be obtained in two ways: you can either buy it directly from the Nintendo Shop for the price of $24.99 for all 48 tracks, or you can buy a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. The latter nets you more goodies, such as access to various DLCs like one for "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," but it costs $49.99 for a year, and you will have to re-subscribe if you want to keep playing the new tracks once your first year is up.