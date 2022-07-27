Today's Wordle Answer #404 - July 28, 2022 Solution And Hints

If you are anything like us, Wordle has become a part of your morning routine. So, on days the puzzle is proving a more difficult task than you expected, it could leave you feeling like there's one tab left open in your head all day, but we're here to help. In this article, we'll provide hints to help you solve today's puzzle faster. If you're already over it and simply want to enter the answer and preserve your streak, we get that, too. We reveal the answer in the second section, so you can just skip on down if you prefer.

Today's word isn't so difficult to arrive at — it's not a complicated arrangement like yesterday's double-vowel double-consonant answer. It has a pretty common letter combination, and it gets frequent usage in daily life as well. It only has one vowel, "O," as the third letter. It's also a verb, something you may do if you were leaving an argument in anger or annoyance. Another hint: the word you're looking for appears in the title of the popular dance movie from 2007 featuring Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, and Meagan Good.