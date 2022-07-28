Spotify's New Smart Playlist Trusts Your Friends' Taste In Music

Spotify is making it easier to get music recommendations from friends without actually asking them for it, thanks to a new feature called Friends Mix. This is a new playlist created by Spotify's algorithm that will be populated by songs based on the listening habits of your friends who are also hooked to the streaming platform. The goal is to create a continuously refreshing list of tracks that are based on mutual interests in music.

The Friends Mix playlist will appear in the Made for You hub, right beside the Create a Blend button. The positioning of these two features next to each other is not a coincidence, because you will need to create a Blend first before the Friends Mix playlist appears for you. Spotify says you need to create at least three Blends before you can access the Friends Mix collection.

If you haven't used Blends before, it's a feature that lets two users create a shared playlist. Blends update daily based on the listening pattern of the participants, and it is available to both free and paying users of the platform. Interestingly, Spotify's press release notes that the Friends Mix feature is only available for iOS and desktop, but there's no word when it will appear for the Android app.