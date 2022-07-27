Nearly 38% Of People Said This Brand Has The Best Bluetooth Headphones

Bluetooth headphones are a game-changing invention for many. One quick example of their usefulness is that you can watch TV with cinema-quality audio at any time of day — without waking your partner or neighbors — from the comfort of your bed, given that you have a nice pair of wireless headphones paired with a smart TV. Headphones like the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC and the Apple AirPods Pro sweeten the deal with active noise-canceling functions — that is, toggleable modes that let you enjoy your game, movie, music, or TV show in peace while a quiet mode is activated. Alternatively, these kinds of headphones can let audio from the outside world in. The latter can be useful if you choose to take your Bluetooth headphones along with you in public where spatial awareness is an important facet of social interaction.

Not all headphone brands are created equal, however. Some headphones pair better with either Android or Apple smartphones, and some models are simply more popular than others. We were curious which ones rank the highest in the minds of the average person, so we conducted a survey among a group of 621 randomly chosen U.S. respondents. In doing so, we discovered that the most popular Bluetooth headphones brands are Bose, Apple, Sony, Sennheiser, and Beats headphones. That said, without knowing more information about each participant, it's a good idea to account for a margin of error within the results where discrepancies can occur.