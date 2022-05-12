Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Promise Next-Level Noise Cancellation

Nearly two years after the launch of the WH-1000XM4 — Sony's much sought after, premium, wireless headphones — the company today announced the launch of its successor: WH-1000XM5. Among the most anticipated audio products of recent times, the Sony WH-1000XM5 has really big shoes to fill, thanks to the massive popularity and success of its predecessors.

Past generations of the WH-1000X lineup have consistently been ranked among the best wireless headphones money can buy and are particularly lauded for their unmatched Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities. With its improved hardware specs and revamped design, expectations are that the Sony WH-1000XM5 will likely continue to set the benchmark for flagship-grade wireless headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is also the first WH-1000 series product to launch after Apple announced the Airpods Max back in December 2020 — and this time around, Sony has hiked the pricing of the product to $399.99. You will be able to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 starting May 20, 2022.