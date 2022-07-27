How To Take Screenshots On Android Auto

Introduced in 2015, Android Auto is a hands-free information management system for Android users. In simple words, it takes the relevant information from your Android smartphone and displays it on your vehicle's infotainment system so that you can focus on the drive. While some cars come with a proprietary infotainment user interface, Android Auto brings the most useful apps, such as Google Maps, YouTube Music, or Spotify, to your fingertips. So, without reaching for your smartphone, you can reroute your way, change the song, or take a call. While other passengers in the car can also see the central screen, what if you want to share the details on display with someone else? Is there a way to take a screenshot on Android Auto?

Yes, you can take a screenshot of your Android Auto and share it with your friends, family members, or any other person. However, taking a screenshot on Android Auto is not as simple as on your smartphone. For instance, you can click a snapshot of the screen on an Android smartphone by pressing the power button and the volume down button together. But if you're thinking that pressing some button on the steering wheel or swiping on the infotainment display would do it, that is not how it's done. To take a screenshot on Android Auto, you have to perform some pre-surgical preparations. Although it might consume some time, it is the only way.