You Can Now Buy An Xbox Series X|S From Verizon, Believe It Or Not

It's still relatively difficult to track down the latest Xbox Series X, Microsoft's most powerful Xbox console to date (which should not be confused with the previous generation's Xbox One X) that continues to elude shoppers at major retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Gamers aren't sorely out of luck, however, since they can still usually nab the Series X's lower-powered sibling, the Series S, which is often found in decent supply at major retailers. The latter can be found for a paltry $300, no less, in comparison to the Series X's $500 price.

It sounds like a new Xbox retailer is about to arrive on the block, however. Verizon is traditionally known for providing cellular and wireless internet services to its customers, but in a new partnership deal with Microsoft, it will soon offer new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles via the Xbox All Access deal. The only catch is that this deal works more like a loan instead of a direct purchase, and instead of paying upfront, you'll need to pay the console off in monthly increments over the next 24 months — not unlike paying off a smartphone.

This isn't the only new partnership deal bringing Xbox gaming to new customer bases which may not have had access to the Xbox platform before. Back in June, Microsoft and Samsung announced a partnership that would land the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on 2022 Samsung TV models. The aforementioned service allows anyone with an Xbox Game Pass subscription to stream games from the broad Xbox Cloud Gaming library directly to their smart TVs, provided they have a controller and a sufficient internet connection.