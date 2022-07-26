MINI Concept Aceman Teases All-Electric Crossover You Can't Help But Smile At

MINI is no stranger to electric cars, but the automaker's newest concept teases what could easily be its most popular EV so far. The MINI Concept Aceman may only be a vision of the future for the moment, but it's not hard to see how the zero-emissions crossover could show up in production form in relatively short order. Meanwhile, even those not in the market for an electric vehicle should be paying attention.

MINI

That's because the MINI Concept Aceman also reveals what the BMW-owned automaker says is its new design language, not to mention a preview of the technology upgrades to come. Although this concept car may be a diminutive crossover, that could mean big changes for the company's three- and five-door versions too, not to mention its convertibles.

MINI

MINI calls it "Charismatic Simplicity" and it's arguably another step away from the cutesy aesthetic of the original 1960s Mini range. It's certainly a more tech-first vision, with a pared-back exterior that drops some of the unnecessary brightwork. In fact, the Concept Aceman ditches the chrome altogether, a continuing reflection of the fact that its production is hardly all that green.