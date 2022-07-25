Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Won't Have This Important Feature

After witnessing multiple delays and a ton of fan anticipation, "Halo Infinite" finally launched the campaign co-op as a public beta testing mode just over a week ago, alongside the mission replay system. However, if you're looking to squad up with fellow online Spartans, there's some bad news: there's no online matchmaking system for the campaign co-op mode.

What this means is you will have to bring in your own friends to engage in a multiplayer team co-op mission. If you don't have any mutuals interested in a round of campaign co-op, the only other way is to shoot random requests in Discord channels and social media communities to find teammates. Moreover, if you're hoping that the status quo will change with the final version, well, that's not happening either. "Online matchmaking will not be available with final co-op," an Xbox team spokesperson reportedly told GamesRadar.

The spokesperson further advised players to use the new Discord Voice feature on Xbox to find new teammates. Campaign co-op mode has been a staple of the series, and it is where the true "Halo" fandom lies, which makes the decision feel even more disappointing. "Halo Infinite" fans waited a long time for the campaign co-op mode to go live, but the absence of online matchmaking makes it an oddly half-baked implementation because it is now harder to find players interested in a team campaign.