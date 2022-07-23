See The First Stunning Views Of The Sun From NASA's GOES-18 Satellite

NASA doesn't only launch satellites for looking out into space — it also launches craft to look back at the Earth. Along with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), NASA launched a new satellite for Earth observation called GOES-18 on March 1, 2022. Armed with an instrument called the Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI), which is designed to image Earth's weather, its oceans, and its environment (via GOES-R), NOAA shared the satellite's first beautiful image of Earth earlier this year.

But GOES-18 doesn't only look at the Earth. In order to understand the complex facets of Earth's weather, we also need to gather data on the sun. GOES-18 has been observing the sun since June 24, 2022, and NOAA recently released the first images it has captured of our star.

It's worth heading to NOAA's website to see a video of the sun in action. The video shows a dramatic event called a coronal mass ejection, in which a loop of hot plasma goes streaking out from the sun's surface, following the lines of the sun's magnetic field. The outer atmosphere of the sun, called the solar corona, is made up of this hot plasma and the loops which are occasionally thrown out of the sun can be millions of degrees celsius in temperature.

These coronal mass ejections can have an effect on Earth in the form of space weather, in which radiation sent out from the sun zooms through the solar system until it hits our planet, where it interacts with our atmosphere. This space weather can impact satellites and can even be dangerous for astronauts (via NASA).