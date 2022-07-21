The Fun Nothing Phone Easter Egg That Lets You Fiddle With Glyph Lights

There's a fair bit of buzz surrounding the Nothing Phone (1), particularly regarding the interesting collection of lights along its back. This week it's been revealed that those lights — referred to as The Glyph — have an unexpected function.

While The Glyph's advertised uses include things like notifications and battery charging indicators, 9To5Google contributor Dylan Roussel discovered another trick it can do. With a little bit of digging and an oddly-specific workaround, The Glyph can also work as a music visualizer.

Once enabled, The Glyph will light up and flash along with whatever music you're listening to. So long as the music is being played through the Nothing Phone (1)'s speaker, anyway. As mentioned by 9to5Google, there is a chance that the feature may not have been promoted or revealed yet due to epilepsy risks. As such, it might be best to wait for an official reveal of a more refined version of the feature.