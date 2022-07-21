Android Audio Switching Should Help Juggle Your Gadget Addiction

One of the best features that the AirPods have to offer is automatic audio switching. In a nutshell, the audio device stays connected to your iPhone and Mac at the same time, and can automatically switch the audio stream when needed. For example, AirPods instantly switch away from the Mac and to your iPhone when you get a call on your iPhone. After years of waiting, Google is finally bringing that facility to Android phones.

The feature is rolling out for the Pixel Buds Pro starting today, but support is limited to Android phones and tablets only. Google says a handful of Sony and JBL audio gear that supports Bluetooth multipoint technology will also offer the perk soon.

The company is also promising that audio switching will make its way to more devices and platforms (like Windows) "over time," but there is no concrete window as to when those plans are going to materialize. In January 2022, Google promised that audio switching will also make its way to Chromebooks and Android TV, but there is no timeline for these two in-house platforms either.

Audio switching on Android works in a way that's extremely similar to its Apple ecosystem counterpart. Your earbuds and headphones will remain connected to a tablet and phone simultaneously, but only one device will be sending an audio stream at a time. If you get a phone call while watching a movie on a tablet, the audio stream will instantly switch to the phone so that you can attend the call.