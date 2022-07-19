Here's Why You Probably Shouldn't Jailbreak Your Apple Watch

Jailbreaking any device can give you access to parts of it you wouldn't normally be able to get to. It can also allow you to do things like download apps not available on the app store or perform other tasks that aren't possible otherwise. You might have already heard about jailbreaking an iPhone, but it's also possible to jailbreak an Apple Watch, first demonstrated in 2018 by Tihmstar on the Apple Watch Series 3 (via Cult of Mac). This jailbreak can allow developers to see what's going on behind the scenes on an Apple Watch. It can also allow for changes to be made to the watch that couldn't otherwise be done.

Jailbreaking seems harmless on the surface, as long as you know what you're doing. However, there are a few pitfalls to that you should be aware of if you're thinking about jumping into the venture.