The Reason You Shouldn't Buy This Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 3 has been around for a while now, with the company selling it for over half a decade as an entry point into its smartwatch ecosystem. At an asking price of just $199, there's a lot to like, especially when compared to smartwatches in the rival Wear OS system or those running custom RTOS-based skins with barely a fraction of the apps that Apple Watch Series 3 has at its disposal.

However, Apple Watch Series 3 has really started to show its age. Ever since watchOS 7 was released back in 2020, Apple Watch Series 3 users have been complaining about issues with software upgrades. The smartwatch offers only 8 GB of onboard space, which leaves little to no idle space for installing the new software updates. Apple even has a support page that tells users to first unpair the smartwatch, wipe the storage, and then set it up as new with the latest watchOS software available.

Needless to say, it's not the most productive way of installing a software update. But that's not the end of it. The Apple Watch Series 3's processor struggles with the latest-gen apps, and there is no dearth of users out there complaining about slow application loading speeds and generally sluggish performance.