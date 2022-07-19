This BMW From 1955 Got Better Gas Mileage Than Any New BMW

According to the official U.S. government website for fuel economy, provided by the United States Department of Energy, the 2022 BMW model boasting the highest miles per gallon is the 4-cylinder, 2.0 liter, automatic 330i Sedan. At 30 MPG, it is the only gas-powered BMW to get 26 miles per gallon in the city and 36 on the highway.

It might be a shock to discover that BMW has a history with pushing the boundaries of fuel efficiency. Its Isetta "Bubble Car" from 1955 could get a whopping 78 MPG. Considered to be the vehicle that saved Bayerische Motoren Werke AG from bankruptcy, the Isetta is thought to be among one of the world's first mass-produced microcars.

At only 4.5 feet wide and 7.5 feet long, "micro" it was. Its rear wheels were only 19 inches apart and the vehicle could only hold two passengers. In fact, it was so small the driver only needed to possess a valid motorcycle license to operate.