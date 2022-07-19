Here's When 3DS And Wii U eShop Purchases End

Nintendo has now officially announced the date when it will pull the plug on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop. Both of the consoles will be over 10 years old by the time Nintendo finally calls it quits and closes down the eShop on them, but even then, many players are left disgruntled as the console maker doesn't offer a catch-all solution to the problems that might occur. Is it really time to bid farewell to all of your favorite classics or is Nintendo going to maintain them for a while yet? Let's take a look at all the important dates.

First of all, this isn't exactly breaking news — Nintendo already announced that it will be taking down the store for the Nintendo 3DS and the Wii U. The Nintendo Switch has long been the top dog, and slowly, the 3DS and Wii U were left to slide into irrelevancy. Be that as it may, many people still go back to these older consoles, if only because countless titles have still not been ported to the Switch. Those that have been ported may be locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and you'd have to start the games from the beginning anyway, rendering previous progress useless.

It's certainly sad to say goodbye to these two well-loved systems, but to Nintendo's credit, it's giving players plenty of time to adjust. Before the eShop goes dark on March 27, 2023, you'll still be able to cash in your funds to buy games and DLC. However, a different date looms much closer: August 29, also known as the last chance to add funds to your account.