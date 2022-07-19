Here's When 3DS And Wii U eShop Purchases End
Nintendo has now officially announced the date when it will pull the plug on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop. Both of the consoles will be over 10 years old by the time Nintendo finally calls it quits and closes down the eShop on them, but even then, many players are left disgruntled as the console maker doesn't offer a catch-all solution to the problems that might occur. Is it really time to bid farewell to all of your favorite classics or is Nintendo going to maintain them for a while yet? Let's take a look at all the important dates.
First of all, this isn't exactly breaking news — Nintendo already announced that it will be taking down the store for the Nintendo 3DS and the Wii U. The Nintendo Switch has long been the top dog, and slowly, the 3DS and Wii U were left to slide into irrelevancy. Be that as it may, many people still go back to these older consoles, if only because countless titles have still not been ported to the Switch. Those that have been ported may be locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and you'd have to start the games from the beginning anyway, rendering previous progress useless.
It's certainly sad to say goodbye to these two well-loved systems, but to Nintendo's credit, it's giving players plenty of time to adjust. Before the eShop goes dark on March 27, 2023, you'll still be able to cash in your funds to buy games and DLC. However, a different date looms much closer: August 29, also known as the last chance to add funds to your account.
If you want to buy new games, don't wait
Nintendo started the whole process of shutting down the 3DS and Wii U eShop by making it impossible to add funds with a credit card on May 23, 2022. However, until August 29, you can still boost your balance by adding funds from a Nintendo eShop Card. Download codes will remain redeemable until the final sunsetting date of March 27, 2023, according to Nintendo. Effectively, this means that if you want to buy some games for your older consoles, you must top up your eShop balance before August 29. After that date, only the funds that were already there will still be usable.
If you link your older-generation Nintendo Network ID wallet with your Nintendo Account (used for the Nintendo Switch), you'll be able to combine the balance of both shops and use it toward buying games on any of your systems. Once the 3DS/Wii U eShop closes down, the balance will remain usable for the Nintendo Switch. In all likelihood, you run no risk of wasting money as long as you combine your Network ID with the new account.
Nintendo promises that "for the foreseeable future," it will still allow you to re-download previously purchased games and DLCs, as well as required software updates. The company's also not planning to take down online play on either of the consoles. However, alongside the eShop, it will also shut down the StreetPass Mii Plaza, Theme Shop, and Nintendo Badge Arcade. It's sad to see the Nintendo 3DS and the Nintendo Wii U go, but at least Nintendo gives the players a little more time to stock up on games before they're cut off for good. Now, if only all of these titles could make it to the Switch eShop, that'd be swell.