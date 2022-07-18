Apple Could Debut M2 MacBook Pro 14 And 16 Very Soon

Apple is reportedly planning to launch refreshed versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models as early as the Fall season this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As expected, a key upgrade would be an M2-series chip, taking over the reins from the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors inside the current-gen MacBook Pro models.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter (via 9to5Mac), Gurman notes that the internal target is to launch the MacBook Pro refresh later this year. However, the unveiling could also slip into the Spring season of 2023. Notably, citing the current state of the global supply chain, Gurman adds that "it's hard to predict exactly when these will hit store shelves."

The upgrades will allegedly be limited to the innards, especially the chip, but the design will more or less remain identical. Apple is known to use the same core design for at least two to three generations of a product line, a trend that is more pronounced for Mac hardware compared to its smartphones. Apple made some notable changes with the current-gen 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models such as bringing back the MagSafe charging system, adding an SD card slot, narrowing the bezel around the screen (save a camera and sensor notch), and giving a design makeover to the keyboard. Given the magnitude of hardware-side tweaks, these changes will carry over to the next generation, at the very least.