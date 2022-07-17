Next-Gen Mobvoi TicWatch Teased As A Wear OS 3 Flagship

After the initial bout of excitement around Wear OS 3 last year, Google's smartwatch platform seems to have gone under the radar yet again. While there have been feature dumps in between, interest waned when it became clear that very few smartwatch enthusiasts would actually be able to experience the latest and greatest Wear OS unless they buy a new Samsung Galaxy Watch. There might have been a period of exclusivity between Samsung and Google, but that is apparently over. Earlier this month, the Montblanc Summit 3 was introduced as the second wearable running the latest iteration of Wear OS, and it seems that Mobvoi will be coming in third place with a flagship model later this year.

Mobvoi is one of the newcomers in the smartwatch market, and — when compared to lifestyle brands like Montblanc, Fossil, and the like — it is the smallest, as well. Despite those odds, it became quite popular in the Wear OS market because it offered an affordable selection of products with decent features. With a new model coming soon, it could add another claim to fame as the third Wear OS 3 flagship bearer.