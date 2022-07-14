The Accidental Star Of This Viral TikTok Video Just Slammed Its Creator

Being a TikToker can propel some users to global fame and fortune, and with random videos going viral constantly, this happens more often than you'd think. A video, once uploaded to TikTok, will begin to circulate all over the media and the internet at large — provided it has something special that will capture the attention of the masses, of course. While many TikTokers certainly wish for their videos to go viral, sometimes the other people featured in these shorts wish for anything but. That's been exactly the case with Maree, a Melbourne woman who was filmed without her consent, only to become an internet sensation.

If you're wondering what this is all about, let us get you up to speed. Quite recently, a TikTok video exploded in popularity, having been viewed nearly 60 million times as of July 14, 2022. The video was posted by LifeOfHarrison (Harrison Pawluk), a well-known Melbourne-based TikToker with over 3 million followers on the platform. At the first glance, the short is undeniably heartwarming. Harrison approaches a woman sitting by herself and asks her to hold a bouquet of beautiful flowers for a moment as he puts on his jacket. Instead of retrieving the flowers, he then wishes her a lovely day and walks off, effectively gifting her the bouquet. Pawluk captioned the video: "I hope this made her day better."

This wasn't the only random act of kindness posted on Pawluk's TikTok page. He frequently gifts things to strangers, propagating kindness and empathy. While that sounds quite sweet, there is a different, much darker side to that coin, and it has just been exposed by Maree — the woman who received the flowers in Pawluk's most successful video to date.