Here's How James Webb Telescope Will Detect Exoplanets

One of the big highlights of the release of the first science data from the James Webb Space Telescope was the spectrum of an exoplanet atmosphere, showing how Webb's instruments can see what these distant atmospheres are made of. This is a big step forward in exoplanet research and could even help in finding potentially habitable worlds. Even better, the method used to study this exoplanet can be used to detect and examine other exoplanets, too.

Planets might seem big to us, but in fact, they are pretty tiny in the galactic scheme of things. Unlike stars, which are much larger and give off their own light, planets are small, dim, and difficult to see. This means that researchers using telescopes like Webb can very rarely see a planet directly; instead, they have to infer the presence of a planet by seeing how it changes the environment around it (via The Planetary Society).

One way to spot an exoplanet is to look at the star it orbits around, called its host star. If we point a telescope at a star, we see the light it gives off. Sometimes, the amount of light we see from the star will drop very slightly when a planet passes in front of it. If we see this drop in brightness on a regular timescale, we can infer that there is a planet there and it is causing the drop in brightness as it orbits the star. This is called the transit method, and it is how telescopes like the now-retired Kepler Space Telescope or NASA's current Transiting Exoplanets Survey Satellite (TESS) spot exoplanets.