Kensington Professional Video Conferencing Solution Review: A Starter Upgrade In A Box

With working from home no longer the exception but the rule for many desk workers, spending what seems like half our lives on camera in video conferences could have you looking for a quality upgrade. Though the webcams built into laptops are generally fine, standalone cameras can bring more than extra megapixels. A more detail-rich sensor is only the start of it.

In fact, the sky is the limit for pro-quality video calling systems, which can go to such extremes as co-opting DSLR cameras, studio lighting, and high-end microphones to make you look as crisp and balanced as possible whether it's through Zoom, Teams, or anything else. Don't underestimate the expense or complexity of that sort of rig, however, nor how much space it can take on your desktop. Enter, then, the Kensington Professional Video Conferencing Solution.

That's a fancy name, but Kensington's promise is basically a one-stop-shop for upgrading your video calls. That includes a webcam, of course, but also a ring light for better illumination, software for tweaking image quality, and a variety of different mounting options depending on your desk setup. Simplicity is the key, though.