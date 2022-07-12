The Best Feature Of Android Phones, According To 44% Of People We Polled

When it comes to Android phones, most people rate them highly for their customizability, ease of use, and versatility. These phones are made to entertain, educate, and in many ways are highly beneficial to users. However, in a recent survey SlashGear conducted of 621 U.S. readers, respondents indicated they feel the best feature on their Android phones is not its custom apps but rather AI.

A whopping 44.28% of readers polled consider Google Assistant to be the top feature in Android devices on the market today. A significantly smaller percentage of polled readers selected alternatives for what they considered to be Android phones' single best feature, including privacy dashboard at 15.46%, custom launchers at 14.17%, always-on display at 13.85%, and auto-changing wallpapers at 12.24%.

It is easy to see why Android owners love Google Assistant so much. It is a free AI-powered virtual assistant built into most Android devices — and is also available for iOS devices. With it, you can search for information, ask questions, read the news, and send text messages. But that's not all. Let's take a closer look and see why so many users think that Google Assistant is the Android feature that rules.