Amazon Prime Day 2022: Tech Deals Under $50

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and vast discounts are available across the global web megastore's huge range of products. Obviously given that it's an Amazon event, the company's products tend to lead the way when it comes to deals. It isn't unheard of for Jeff Bezos' brainchild to reduce the prices of its more popular products by as much as 75% during the company's annual two days of "Black Friday in summer." The online retailer is going all out this year and is even offering a free $30 to Prime members who complete its checklist of tasks. Around three weeks of bargains are on offer, but today and tomorrow are the days in which you're likely to see the biggest and most frequent discounts.

While $500 off a TV may sound too good to turn down, you may find it hard to make the purchase if that TV still costs a few thousand dollars. Luckily, there is a selection of products available for less than $50. These aren't the usual cheap barely-discounted products you sometimes stumble across on Amazon either. The things on this list do actually retail for more than three times their Prime Day prices in some cases. The list includes TVs, smart home gadgets, fitness tools, and something for the kids. There's even something available for free. Yes, $0. Just take it. So read on to see our pick of the best Prime Day deals under $50.