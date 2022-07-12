Amazon Prime Day 2022: Tech Deals Under $50
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and vast discounts are available across the global web megastore's huge range of products. Obviously given that it's an Amazon event, the company's products tend to lead the way when it comes to deals. It isn't unheard of for Jeff Bezos' brainchild to reduce the prices of its more popular products by as much as 75% during the company's annual two days of "Black Friday in summer." The online retailer is going all out this year and is even offering a free $30 to Prime members who complete its checklist of tasks. Around three weeks of bargains are on offer, but today and tomorrow are the days in which you're likely to see the biggest and most frequent discounts.
While $500 off a TV may sound too good to turn down, you may find it hard to make the purchase if that TV still costs a few thousand dollars. Luckily, there is a selection of products available for less than $50. These aren't the usual cheap barely-discounted products you sometimes stumble across on Amazon either. The things on this list do actually retail for more than three times their Prime Day prices in some cases. The list includes TVs, smart home gadgets, fitness tools, and something for the kids. There's even something available for free. Yes, $0. Just take it. So read on to see our pick of the best Prime Day deals under $50.
Home entertainment bargains are on offer
If you're looking for a small TV, then you don't need to break the bank. The Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV is available for just $49.99. This is a huge discount from the list price of $179.99, and you're getting an awful lot of television for your money. The resolution is only 720p, but as it's a 32-inch LED TV, you aren't really going to see much of a drop in quality. The real standout feature is the Fire TV integration, which includes an Alexa voice remote. The smart TV system gives seamless access to the huge variety of entertainment Prime users have bundled in with their accounts. However, your viewing experience is not just limited to Amazon.
Fire TV users can grab an app to access any of the major streaming services, along with entities like YouTube. If you like the sound of Amazon's smart TV system but don't want to buy an entire television, consider picking up a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99. The top-of-the-line Fire Stick usually retails for $20 more, and when it's plugged into an HDMI slot, the TV you are using essentially becomes a Fire TV.
Smarten up your home at a discount
Smart homes can be a rabbit hole of expenses. Yes, things get very convenient with a few smart additions, but you might start out by getting a pack of cheap off-brand smart bulbs for $20, then the next thing you know, you're talking yourself into a $2,000 smart fridge. Therefore it is important to both keep yourself grounded and keep an eye out for bargains when assembling a smart home. TP-Link has a wide variety of smart products and is one of the more trusted names in the business.
The TP-Link Kasa Smart Home Bulb is on sale for $11.99 and is a great option if you just want some dynamic app or home-assistant controlled lighting in your house. This is a heavy discount from the MSRP of $21.99, close to 50% actually. The bulbs are available in 800 or 1,000 lumens, though that brightness can be adjusted as part of the set of included features. You can also change the color. At $24.99, the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Switch is also available at a 50% discount. If you've been looking to route wired internet all over your house, this could be the push you need to get started. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as many of TP-Link's Kasa range of smart home products are available at a deep discount over the next couple of days, as well.
If you need something to add a little security to your smart home, the EZVIZ Outdoor Security Camera is on sale for $49.99, which is a $29.99 discount over the regular MSRP. The device is compatible with Alexa, can work through Wi-Fi, and is quite simple to install.
Keep the kids entertained
If you want your kids to use your home's smart features a bit more or you'd just like to keep them entertained, consider picking up the Echo Dot Kids Edition and Echo Glow bundle for $35.99. As with many Amazon products, what you're getting here is a very deep discount. The bundle usually retails for just under $90. Included is a 4th Gen Echo Dot Kids Edition, which looks like a panda or tiger, and an accompanying "multicolor smart lamp" that can be used to enhance stories or set routines. In addition to the cosmetic appearance, the Dot Kids Edition is really geared toward the younger members of the household. The purchase also comes with a year of Amazon Prime Kids included, so there will be plenty of stories and educational apps there ready to lure you into a $4.99/month subscription next Prime Day.
If your kids have enough entertainment and listening to the same fiendishly catchy nursery rhyme 200 times a day has started grinding away at your soul, you can solve the problem for just $39.99. That investment will get your kids their own pair of Bluetooth headphones. The ONANOFF BuddyPhones are designed with your offspring's delicate little hearing organs in mind. They're noise-limiting, so you can have peace of mind, and your child can wait until their teenage years to irreparably damage their own hearing with loud music like the rest of us did. Everyone is a winner.
Get ahead in the gym
If you need a bit of fitness tracking motivation but don't want to lay out a few hundred dollars for one of the more mainstream options, Amazon has a solution. The company's own line of fitness trackers is on sale, and you can get a Halo View or a plainer Halo Band, for just $44.99. As with other Amazon products, what you're seeing is an incredible drop from MSRP. The Halo Band costs $99.99 at full price, while the Halo View will set you back $79.99. The main difference between the two is the fact the band is minimalist and "screenless," whereas the view has a traditional display.
Both trackers are water-resistant to 50 meters and "swim-proof," according to Amazon. The Halo wearables also include the standard features you would expect, like steps, heart rate, and sleep tracking, along with a more in-depth premium service that the company calls "Halo Membership." Halo membership is priced at $3.99 per month and opens up access to a wider variety of tracking tools, workout programs, and continuous updates. If that seems a bit pricy for you, don't worry. You get six months of Halo Membership for free when purchasing any of the Halo fitness trackers.
If you're struggling to find something to listen to while working out or you just don't want to spend any money, there is another bargain on offer. Amazon is offering three months of its audiobook service, Audible Premium, free to Prime members. You can either download something intellectually deep and develop your mind as you're developing your body or simply just download a Tom Clancy book and zone out. Even if you don't use it, it's free — just cancel in time, and there's nothing to lose.