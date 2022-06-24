How To Get A Free $30 Credit For Amazon Prime Day 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you getting excited for Amazon Prime Day? With the event right around the corner and the first sales already started, now is not just the time to hunt for good deals, but also to try and take advantage of Amazon's latest method for getting users to spend as much as possible. Amazon is promoting Prime Day by offering a total of $30 in Amazon store credit that you can snatch up if you're willing to perform a few small tasks.

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour discount event that takes place annually around the same time as Amazon's birthday. This year, the biggest discounts are set to appear on July 12 and July 13, but Amazon started the sales as early as June 21, so there are already some good deals waiting for you on the platform if you're ready to shop. Seeing as Prime Day itself is only an event for Prime subscribers, you'll need the membership before you can set off on the path to $30 in credit to spend on Prime Day.

And before you get too far, keep in mind that both the $20 part and the $10 part of this pair of deals require that you spend a certain amount of your own money before you can use the credit. So once you've spent your own money and find that you've run through Amazon's gamut of tasks that'll also ensnare you into its services, you might wonder if it was all worth the time and effort in the first place.