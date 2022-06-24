How To Get A Free $30 Credit For Amazon Prime Day 2022
Are you getting excited for Amazon Prime Day? With the event right around the corner and the first sales already started, now is not just the time to hunt for good deals, but also to try and take advantage of Amazon's latest method for getting users to spend as much as possible. Amazon is promoting Prime Day by offering a total of $30 in Amazon store credit that you can snatch up if you're willing to perform a few small tasks.
Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour discount event that takes place annually around the same time as Amazon's birthday. This year, the biggest discounts are set to appear on July 12 and July 13, but Amazon started the sales as early as June 21, so there are already some good deals waiting for you on the platform if you're ready to shop. Seeing as Prime Day itself is only an event for Prime subscribers, you'll need the membership before you can set off on the path to $30 in credit to spend on Prime Day.
And before you get too far, keep in mind that both the $20 part and the $10 part of this pair of deals require that you spend a certain amount of your own money before you can use the credit. So once you've spent your own money and find that you've run through Amazon's gamut of tasks that'll also ensnare you into its services, you might wonder if it was all worth the time and effort in the first place.
Get $20 Prime Day credit for uploading a photo
Amazon is giving out a total of $30, but that's split into two separate promotions. One awards you $20 and is shockingly simple to do — it will require you to upload just one photo to the latest update to the Amazon Photos app, which offers cloud storage of full-resolution photos and videos. As long as the photo meets the required criteria, you will receive your $20 to spend during Prime Day. While Amazon Photos costs $1.99 per month if you wish to subscribe, you can use it for free and will receive 5 GB of storage as long as you have an Amazon account — so this one won't hurt your wallet at all!
- Head on over to Amazon Photos and download it. The app is available on desktop, iOS, and Android.
- Start the app and sign in using your Amazon Prime account.
- Upload at least one picture through the Amazon Photos app. It has to be a photo with the correct format, but Amazon accepts a whole lot, so that shouldn't be an issue — check out the full list here.
Once Amazon approves your photo, $20 of Prime Day credit should be added to your associated Amazon account just in time for the 2022 Prime Day event. It will expire at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 13, 2022, so you can't use it past Prime Day. It's also important to note that you'll need to spend at least $40 in order for the credit to work, and the offer only works with products sold directly by Amazon.com or Amazon.com Services LLC. This means you can't shop from third-party sellers. Look out for the "sold by Amazon.com" disclaimer on the product page to make sure it applies.
Get $10 Prime Day credit for using Amazon Prime services
This second promotion requires you to jump through a few hoops, but as long as you're an active Amazon Prime user, you'll have no problem scoring the $10 reward the company has prepared for you. Amazon clearly wants to encourage its users to interact with their Prime perks a little more, which is why you'll need to collect four stamps that prove you've used Prime in more ways than just getting free delivery on your Amazon purchases. This promotion started on June 16, 2022, and runs through July 13, 11:59 p.m. ET.
- Activate your Amazon Prime Stampcard on the official website.
- Make a Prime-eligible purchase of at least $5.
- Stream a show on Prime Video. It might take up to 48 hours for this stamp to appear once you've finished your viewing.
- Listen to a song available on Prime Music.
- Borrow an eBook on Prime reading and read it.