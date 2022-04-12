Fitbit Gets FDA Greenlight To Passively Monitor Your Heart Rhythm

If you weren't already aware, Google acquired Fitbit back in November 2019 in a deal worth $2.1 billion. It signaled that Google was indeed serious about the wearables market despite having only made a wearable operating system, relying on brands like Samsung and LG to make the hardware to run said software. Although rumors have been circulating that Google will introduce a Pixel Watch to the public, said device has yet to materialize. Google further perpetuated the idea that they might never make their own smartwatch hardware by partnering with Samsung to merge Samsung's Tizen OS with Google's Wear OS and forge one ultimate wearable operating system. At the moment, Fitbit is the only Google-owned smartwatch hardware on the market, and no Fitbit devices currently run Google's full-powered smartwatch OS.

This, however, doesn't mean that Google and its subsidiary Fitbit have been standing still. Google's Fitbit team has announced it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to run a new PPG (photoplethysmography) algorithm on Fitbit devices. This will allow Fitbits to passively detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) in individuals who may suffer from the condition. The Fitbit team says that the algorithm will be built into the new Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications feature on Fitbit devices and the companion Fitbit app.