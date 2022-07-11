The Drako Dragon, An Electric Super SUV: Everything We Know So Far

California-based EV startup Drako Motors recently unveiled its newest creation, the Dragon SUV, the company's second all-electric car. Drako started making noise with the Fisker Karma-based GTE – a four-door, all-electric luxury touring sedan. It has four electric motors (one for each wheel) that collectively pump out 1,200 horsepower and an unbelievable 6,500 lb-ft of torque. It also has a gearbox for each wheel, while the motors sip juice from a standard 90 kWh battery pack to deliver a still-unspecified amount of driving range. Drako has yet to unveil how fast it goes from zero to 60 mph, but the GTE has a top speed of 206 mph (331 kph).

It's critical to be aware of the GTE's powertrain and mind-numbing figures since it'll be similar to what you'll find under the Drako Dragon's curvaceous silhouette. According to Motor Trend, Drako first teased the Dragon in 2019 after the GTE drew accolades (and pre-orders) after debuting at the 2019 Monterey Car Week. Here's everything we know about what could be the world's most powerful SUV, the Drako Dragon.