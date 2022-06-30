The New Draco Dragon Is An Unbelievably Fast Electric Super SUV
The electric SUV segment is getting a buzzy new entrant, the Drako Dragon, a 2,000-horsepower beast that can outpace many of the true-blue supercars out there. According to a press release from Drako, the car is built "almost entirely from carbon fiber," which is quite something for an SUV. The luxury five-seater is said to fall in the same price bracket as its competitors, but it's unclear what those rivals are, as the luxury hypercar SUV includes gas guzzlers like the Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus, as well as EV models like the Rivian R1S.
Drako only says that the Dragon will be "priced competitively to the existing super-SUV segment." And since this one's touted to be a hypercar, the acceleration figures are important. Drako says the Dragon can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 1.9 seconds, matching the initial numbers touted by Tesla for the Roadster.
The electric SUV is also said to blaze a quarter-mile run in just 9 seconds, while the speed tops out at 200 miles per hour. The Drako Dragon can churn out an impressive 2,000 horsepower, edging past the 1,914 horsepower figure touted by the $2.4 million Rimac Nevera, as well as the company's own Drako GTE that could do 1,200 horsepower and saw only 25 units roll off the assembly line.
Fast, furious, and flamboyant
At the heart of the car is the DriveOS Quad Motor Powertrain, which gets a helping hand from the self-developed battery hardware, and the in-house DriveOS vehicle architecture that is touted to offer control precision at the nanosecond scale. Drako hasn't shared detailed specifics about the Dragon, but what we know so far paints the picture of a mighty impressive luxury electric SUV that will hold its own against rivals — both current and upcoming — from the likes of Ferrari, BMW, Audi, Tesla, and Ford, among others.
So far, the few teaser images shared by Drako only show a curvy SUV flaunting a side profile inspired by Italian hypercars. That's not surprising, considering the fact that Drako's Chief Designer Lowie Vermeersch once held the position of Design Director at Pininfarina. There are some similarities to Porsche and Lamborghini's own SUVs here, especially the front hood and the rear LEDs, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.
The gull-wing doors look neat while the interior has been draped in European leather. But the biggest question is whether the Drako Dragon will get a wide release or if it will get the limited edition treatment that was given to the GTE, its spiritual predecessor. We'll get all the answers when the Dragon is officially revealed later this year. Reservations for Drako's latest offering will open soon and an official unveiling will happen in the coming months.