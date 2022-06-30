The New Draco Dragon Is An Unbelievably Fast Electric Super SUV

The electric SUV segment is getting a buzzy new entrant, the Drako Dragon, a 2,000-horsepower beast that can outpace many of the true-blue supercars out there. According to a press release from Drako, the car is built "almost entirely from carbon fiber," which is quite something for an SUV. The luxury five-seater is said to fall in the same price bracket as its competitors, but it's unclear what those rivals are, as the luxury hypercar SUV includes gas guzzlers like the Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus, as well as EV models like the Rivian R1S.

Drako only says that the Dragon will be "priced competitively to the existing super-SUV segment." And since this one's touted to be a hypercar, the acceleration figures are important. Drako says the Dragon can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 1.9 seconds, matching the initial numbers touted by Tesla for the Roadster.

The electric SUV is also said to blaze a quarter-mile run in just 9 seconds, while the speed tops out at 200 miles per hour. The Drako Dragon can churn out an impressive 2,000 horsepower, edging past the 1,914 horsepower figure touted by the $2.4 million Rimac Nevera, as well as the company's own Drako GTE that could do 1,200 horsepower and saw only 25 units roll off the assembly line.