Strange Matter Is The Most Dangerous And Mysterious Substance In The Universe

What happens when a star dies? It all depends on the mass of the star in question, but the variety of potential answers may surprise you. Over time, stars like our own sun will cool down and ultimately become dwarf stars such as a white dwarf. However, some stars collapse rapidly due to low pressure in the star's core, resulting in "supergiant" cosmic explosions. These supernovae are the biggest common explosions in the observable universe.

When very large stars combust in a supernova, they can produce certain types of black holes found across the galaxy, but the original star needs to have reached a mass of three solar masses to create the conditions needed to form a black hole (via NASA). By comparison, a single solar mass is the size of our own Sun, which is about 330,000 times greater in mass than the Earth.

Therefore, not all stars undergoing the end of their life cycle will become black holes. Instead, many medium-to-large stars can implode into something called a neutron star, which is best described as a dense sphere with a powerful gravitational pull toward its core, many times smaller than the star that created it, but filled to the brim with neutrons packed tightly together in an uncomfortable and highly unstable formation. Unlike black holes, from which light cannot escape, neutron stars are still visible to the naked eye. But the subject that interests some astrophysicists the most may be stored deep inside a neutron star's core.