This Electric Car Starts At Only $18,500, But You Only Get Three Wheels

Buyers of the Solo will definitely be going about their day solo. Electra Meccanica dubbed its first production-ready car the Solo, and that's likely a reflection of two things: the fact that it has only one rear wheel, and that it only has one seat. When we drove the Solo earlier this year, we loved the individuality of it because of the social distancing that was going on, though now this may not be all that entirely viable if you have a partner, child, or otherwise drive with others in the vehicle on a regular basis.

Nonetheless, there are certainly a few things that are viable about the Solo. For one, it has 100 miles of range, which is more than enough to get you through the average daily commute, with a coffee shop and a grocery stop in between. It is also rather practical, because while it does only have one seat, it has two doors, meaning buyers of the Electra Meccanica Solo will get the luxury of being able to enter their car on either side. Or, they can choose whether they want to be American or British for the day. Try doing that in a Nissan Leaf.