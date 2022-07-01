This Thor: Love And Thunder Xbox Series X Might Be The Most Ridiculous Custom Console Yet

Microsoft has been known to create and offer up limited-edition custom consoles in the past, so another promotional tie-in design isn't exactly surprising. Microsoft previously revealed oddities like the 2021 Nickelodeon-themed systems decorated as Spongebob Squarepants or Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This time around though, we're looking at something a bit more... shocking.

A new brand crossover release kicked off this week with a temporary partnership between Microsoft and Marvel Entertainment, resulting in one of the more bonkers examples of an official custom Xbox Series X we've seen to date. One that's made to look like Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, as it appears in the upcoming movie "Thor: Love and Thunder."

And looking at the imagery provided in Microsoft's announcement, it's looking pretty slamming! Aside from the unapologetic film logo branded on one side, the faux stone detailing, colors, texture, and reforged cracks do a lot to sell the look. Assuming the console also includes the handle as shown by Microsoft this week, this might be one of the most clever ways to adapt the Xbox Series X's extreme cuboid aesthetic into something that near perfectly fits the shape.