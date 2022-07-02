The Forgotten Toyota Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today

The Toyota FT-HS or Future Toyota Hybrid Sports concept is the brainchild of the brand's US-based Calty Design Research studio, and it still looks good today despite first appearing in public in late 2006. You can thank the Toyota FT-HS concept if you fancy the GR86 and the GR Supra's low-slung silhouettes, but the granddaddy concept is not just about looking good.

According to Car and Driver, the FT-HS is a rear-wheel drive, 2+2 sports car with a front-mounted hybrid V6 engine. Back in 2007, the word "hybrid" immediately brought to mind the Toyota Prius, a vehicle that you wouldn't describe as "sporty" or "lively." However, the FT-HS has a hybridized 3.5-liter V6 with over 400 horsepower. And you know what happens if you cram 400 horses into a small, lightweight, rear-wheel-drive sports car? Car and Driver added the FT-HS scoots to 60 mph from a standstill in under five seconds, making it the quickest hybrid on the market.

Toyota USA

Furthermore, the FT-HS' smooth-wedge design and minimalist exterior remain eye-catching even after all these years. The concept's "freeform geometrics" helps improve the airflow while minimizing turbulence, which is critical in both aspects of performance and efficiency. More importantly, the FT-HS has an open-top roof like the Mk IV Supra, and you can stow the top in the car's rear.

The futuristic FT-HS is Toyota's forgotten concept imbibed with all the elements enthusiasts crave in a modern Toyota sports car. If Toyota were to move forward with this line, we wouldn't mind a mild hybrid or even an all-electric Supra — assuming, of course, it was delivered with a stylish T-top roof.