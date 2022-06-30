Watch Top Gear America Declare War On Electric Cars' Boring Reputation: Exclusive Clip

Filmed in Seattle, the episode includes cars like the Polestar 2 and the Porsche Taycan, and a light-hearted look at how practical they actually are. It's a big topic right now, with the cost of running gasoline vehicles — both at the pump and to the environment — regularly featuring in the news. Electric vehicles could well stand to benefit from that, though they'll need to shed their lingering reputation in some quarters for being sensible and boring first.

As the Taycan — and The Stig at the wheel — amply demonstrates, however, "sensible" depends a whole lot on who's driving. Porsche's electric four-door is a bonafide rocket, capable of hitting 0-60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds in Turbo S form. While that may not be conducive to sensible business meetings, it's more than sufficient to shake up the trio of "Top Gear" hosts.

The first episodes of "Top Gear America" will be available to stream on MotorTrend+ from Friday, July 1, 2022. New episodes from the season will premiere on subsequent Fridays, and you can also catch the show on the Amazon Prime MotorTrend channel, on Apple TV, and on Roku with a premium subscription to MotorTrend.