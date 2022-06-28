Valve Warns Against Swapping Out Steam Deck's SSD: Here's Why

Valve's Steam Deck makes gaming across Steam's highly flexible games library way more portable for a base price of $399. The handheld Steam machine is all the rage among hardened PC gamers and newbies alike, but the feature that sets it most apart from the Nintendo Switch, which one could arguably consider the Steam Deck's top competitor, is the ability to physically modify the Steam Deck with upgraded aftermarket parts and storage drives ... sort of. One prominent example of a makeshift GPU upgrade for the Steam Deck is this externally-mounted Radeon RX 6900 XT, which is literally plugged into the Steam Deck with a PCI Express cable.

The creator of the mod has said that it's probably not worth doing, especially when you could just buy a regular gaming PC that could easily outperform the Deck (mod included) at the price of putting it all together, which was around $1,500 to $1,700. There are several reasons behind not wanting to put too much stress on your Deck, including the fact that you can't just pop in a new CPU on the fly — meaning that it's easy to bottleneck the device by pushing it too far.

But, like many video games found in the Steam library, modding is just in the spirit of regular Steam Deck usage — at least until one of the actual developers of the device shows up to ruin the party with an admittedly gentle word of warning. That's exactly what happened when Valve developer Lawrence Yang took to Twitter in the late afternoon on June 25.