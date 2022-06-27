The Airspeeder Is A Real F1 'Flying Racing Car' From The Future

Yes, it seems flying cars are coming sooner than expected, and they'll probably arrive from the most unexpected places (or manufacturers). We bet you already heard about Klein Vision's AirCar prototype, an actual flying car that recently got a Certificate of Airworthiness from the Slovak Transport Authority. Or maybe the Swedish-made Jetson One, a personal aerial vehicle that aims to commercialize flying cars like Henry Ford mass-produced the motorcar. On the other side of the affordability spectrum, a little-known company in South Australia is crunching its gray matter to build the world's best high-performance electric flying cars, and it's looking to no other than Formula One for inspiration.

We first caught wind of Alauda Aeronautics in early 2021 when it debuted its Airspeeder MK3 electric flying racing car. Right off the bat, it's easy to see that the MK3 doesn't fit our traditional definition of a "flying car" due to the absence of conventional wheels. While the creator of this vehicle is adamant that they've created a flying car, despite its lack of wheels, one thing we're sure of is that the Airspeeder is an octocopter capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) duties.