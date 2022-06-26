Next HomePod And Apple Watch May Not Have The Upgrades You Want

Apple has always been modest in its hardware upgrades to the point that some critics even consider it stingy. The company doesn't change its formula too often, but when it does, it definitely creates a lot of noise. In light of that, it shouldn't be too surprising that there are periods of time when new Apple devices sound close to boring. It seems that the company will be entering into such a period with some of its accessories, balancing out the excitement generated by the new M2 MacBook Air and iPadOS 16.

That could spell some trouble for Apple's smart home ecosystem, especially with the HomePod smart speakers getting a bit long in the tooth — especially considering how late the product's arrival was in the first place. As well, at least based on a new leak, it seems the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 may not be as exciting of an update as some fans have hoped for, at least when it comes to hardware performance.