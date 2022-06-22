This YouTuber Turned An Old iPod Into A Retro Spotify Player

Back when iPods were hip, the celebrated media player did not inherently support Spotify. Those who wanted to sync their Spotify library to an iPod had to download those tracks, convert them to DRM-free versions, and then transfer them. Now, even though the iPod is now officially a relic of the past, a YouTuber seems to have fixed the compatibility issue by creating a custom interface especially to play music from Spotify on his iPod Classic.

In May 2022, with the announced death of the iPod Touch, the iPod went obsolete. Anyone who has witnessed the evolution of the internet throughout the 2000s will concur about the iPod's impact on how we listened to digital music in the era. The general consensus was that digital media players such as the iPod revolutionized how we carried our favorite tracks around. The iPod Classic is an absolute legend because its large storage — as large as conventional PC hard drives at the time — allowed users to store a bajillion songs, podcasts, and music videos without compressing them.

The beloved iPod Classic is so timeless that you can still find many people trying to pawn it on platforms such as eBay at almost its launch price. However, the archaic interface and limitations due to dependence on iTunes for syncing files can still be as off-putting as they were back when iPods were still as refreshing as freshly plucked fruits.