The Alarming Thing That Happened To Tom Cruise In A Billionaire's Car

We've all had awkward moments and accidents while staying around a friend's place, but the chances are your "oops, sorry!" moments have ranged from spilling a drink on the mild end to accidentally breaking something like a vase or a television on the extreme end. In a demonstration of how the other half lives, it recently emerged that Tom Cruise may have destroyed a billionaire acquaintance's car while spending time on said billionaire's private island.

While fans may be used to seeing Cruise wreck cars on film, he has had some close calls in real life. In 2010, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star almost rolled a reasonably priced "Top Gear" car while completing his lap (via The Telegraph). Like fellow actor Michael Gambon, who the turn was subsequently named after, Cruise clipped the edge of the last corner while taking it at speed. As a result, the American spent a brief amount of time on two wheels as he headed over the finish line. The near-accident caused Jeremy Clarkson, the "Top Gear" host at the time, to respond with "what if we'd actually killed you?" Describing the incident, Cruise said: "I felt the wind come underneath and I was feathering the throttle. I was like this is like a kite here you know, on two wheels."

Cruise's recklessness seemed to pay off, as he posted a time of 1:44.2 — placing him at the top of the Star in a Reasonably Priced Car leaderboard at the time. One vehicle you're unlikely to see Tom Cruise totaling any time soon is a Bugatti. The Italian hypercar manufacturer refuses to deal with the celebrity following an incident at the "Mission Impossible 3" premiere. The incident in question wasn't anywhere near as serious as a car wreck but was slightly embarrassing for both Cruise and Bugatti.