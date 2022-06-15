Inside The End Of Silicon Valley's Dynasty

It's a vital part of the US economy, and has been home to the world's foremost innovators and investors for decades — but Silicon Valley's dominance over the world of technology might be coming to a close. Over the past few years, the world has seen civil unrest, a global pandemic, an economic boom, and the looming specter of recession or even depression. All of those factors ultimately drive change, and change doesn't always work out for everyone.

The area and its dominance over the tech industry is facing multiple threats. Silicon Valley has survived some of the challenges it is facing before, but others aren't as traditional. Ironically, some of the technologies the area helped make popular, like the internet and personal computers, may be some of the tools used to bring about its downfall. Although there are certainly financial threats, an inability to adapt with change may cause the end of one of the great drivers of innovation and change in the modern world. Here we'll take a look at how time could be running out for Silicon Valley.