The Nothing Phone's Big Gimmick Caught This Huge YouTuber's Attention

Carl Pei-owned technology startup Nothing has been prepping the launch of its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), for a while now. Even though the device's official launch is a month away, Nothing has attempted to create a lot of buzz around the model using social media campaigns and influencer-backed content. Additionally, thanks to a steady stream of official leaks by the company, we now have a fair idea of what the Nothing Phone (1) looks like.

What we did not see until now, however, was a somewhat detailed overview of the phone. That is exactly what popular tech YouTuber MKBHD gave us on June 21 in his newest video. In the video, MKBHD shares his initial impressions about the design aspects of the phone. Interestingly, even though MKBHD says he is only allowed to show the audience the back of the phone, he does go ahead and show the front panel of the Nothing Phone (1) anyway.

What is evident from the video is that the Nothing Phone (1) has a lot of interesting design features centered around its rear panel. The most evident design element is the fact that the rear panel is transparent. In addition to this, Nothing has stacked as many as 900 LEDs on the panel that light up in tandem to serve various purposes.